The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will conduct a blood drive Thursday, July 16, at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ located at 302 E. Hospital Rd.
Prescheduled appointments can be made to avoid waiting in line by visiting www.cbco.org.
Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
