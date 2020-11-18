The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce "countdown to Christmas" Parade is Saturday, Nov. 21. The theme is “Angels Among Us, Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes.” Parade float lineup is at 1:30 PM and commences at 3:00 PM.
Spectators are encouraged to gather on Main Street, downtown between Hightower Street (1 block south of Spring Park) and Broadway (one block north of Spring Park). No parking along Main Street for children’s safety.
The Holiday Expo will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Spring Park Community Building will feature local home-based businesses.
The Lighting Celebration in Spring Park will immediately follow the parade. The event features bands, choirs, lighting countdown, Santa visits and more.
