City readies for annual picnic, CCMH tax levy widely endorsed
With more than 50 area members in attendance, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting on the afternoon of Thursday, July 11.
The meeting began with an invocation from Randy Bland, followed by an opening and an agenda overview by chamber vice president Heather Brown of Abilene Enterprises and an introduction of the chamber’s executive director, W. Jackson Tough.
Tough thanked all in attendance for the large turnout, then introduced the day’s guest speaker, Jeff Eiserman of Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors.
Eiserman passed out information and gave an incredibly descript and thorough presentation regarding cyber security, maintaining data security practices and current trends in malware use.
Eiserman explained how his company help protect businesses from and insure against data breeches.
Much of Eiserman’s presentation was in real speak — meaning it was largely devoid of unintelligible technical language and was conveyed in a way wherein even those most unfamiliar with cutting-edge internet technology could grasp his company’s approach to identifying risks, preventative measures, data security practices and what to do in the event of a financial, security or data breech.
Eiserman thanked the chamber members for their time and the opportunity to present his company’s services to the group.
Tough then shared his appreciation for Eiserman’s informative presentation and moved the event forward by introducing Kevin McCullough of Evans Drugs.
McCullough was in attendance to introduced his pharmacy’s newest employee, pharmacist Dr. Jake Gorrell.
Gorrell spoke to the chamber members in attendance about his background, his love of the Cedar County area, his passion for disc golf and his commitment to the area as a professional and as a new community member getting involved with area sports activities and giving back to his newfound home.
Tough thanked McCullough for his continued support of the chamber and welcomed the new pharmacist to the community on behalf of the chamber.
In local business, Tough announced the annual El Dorado Springs picnic was slated for July 18-20 and encouraged all members to attend. Tough also highlighted some of the standout events for the annual citywide celebration — namely performances by country music artists Craig Wayne Boyd and Josh Gracin as well as the event’s “Run for a Reason” 5K and fun run.
“Come out, enjoy this tradition with us and celebrate all things El Dorado [Springs],” Tough said. “This is a yearly event none of us should miss.”
Also in attendance was Jana Witt, chief executive officer of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, along with several fellow hospital staffers to share a message of encouragement and solicitation of support for the upcoming tax levy vote on Aug 6.
“Get out, vote ‘yes’ and support your local community,” Witt said. “We need this hospital in our community and we need your support.”
Jeanne Hoagland of CCMH also provided absentee and early voting information for those who may not be in the area for voting on Tuesday, Aug 6.
Tough echoed Witt and Hoagland’s statements, adding his own personal endorsement of the ballot issue and implored all in attendance to join CCMH’s cause.
“These jobs, these people and their services should not leave our area,” Tough said. “Small towns like ours rely heavily on county hospitals and all they do in rural communities.”
Further voting information can be obtained by calling the Cedar County Courthouse at 276-6700.
As the event wrapped up, Tough thanked Evans Drugs for being July’s luncheon partner and all those in attendance for coming out in support of the greater El Dorado Springs business community.
El Dorado Springs’ next chamber of commerce meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, and is the organization’s annual new teacher luncheon which serves as a means of introducing new El Dorado Springs R-II faculty and administrators to the partner businesses and member services within the chamber’s area.
For further information, membership opportunities or to get involved, interested parties can contact the chamber by calling (417) 876-4154, by visiting the chamber’s office 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, at 1303 South Mo. 32, or online by going to the chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.