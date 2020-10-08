B4_el do homecoming_pic_ks.JPG

El Dorado Springs R-II’s homecoming court smile for a photo Friday, Oct. 9. Pictured front, from left, are senior Tristyn Marshall, queen; senior Searra Kelly, queen; senior Hannah Smith, queen; senior Mya Briscoe, queen; junior Kylie Hutsell, princess; freshman Macy Stauffer, princess; and sophomore Paiden Smith, princess. Back, from left, are senior Gaven Morgan, king; senior Trevyn Garringer, king; senior Brice Knoll, king; senior Jalen Julian, king; junior Jaison Tucker, prince; freshman Matthew Esparza, prince; and sophomore Truman Ledbetter, prince.

 

 

 

 

