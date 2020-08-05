Bright Futures, El Dorado Springs, is collecting supplies from Monday, Aug. 3-Thursday, Aug. 6, for the Cedar County backpack fair.
Supporting community members are encouraged to drop off No. 2 pencils, dry erase markers, spiral notebooks or ink pens on the above listed dates from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the El Dorado Springs R-II superintendent's office located at 901 S Grand Ave, El Dorado Springs, or from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance office located at 200 West US-54, Suite 100, El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.