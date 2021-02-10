El Dorado Springs high school students named to the all A honor roll for first semester 2020-21 are, ninth grade, Grace Kinnett, Rees McCullough, Gracie Mead and Krystal Rodriquez; tenth grade, Kameron Allison, Kaden Burley, Hannah Carpenter, Jakeb Cooper, Grant Ehlers, Kade Fast, Connor Goatley, Ryan Griffin, Alyssa Irvin, Garrett Klaiber, Hannah Klaiber, Macie Mays, Blayze McCullough, Michelle Nelson and Wriley Taylor; eleventh grade, Hunter Allison, Elliott Carpenter, Maddison Cheek, Tevi Gurley, Carolyn Huff, James King, Abby Larsen, Morgan Mitchell, Kenli Rader, Reese Schaaf and Keylie Steward; and twelfth grade, Taryn Dipman, Brooke Ehlers, Aiden Fugate, Trevyn Garringer, Megan Griffin, Collin Hunter, Brice Knoll, Dorion Massengill, Kiely Messick, Gaven Morgan, Preston Robison, Avery Schiereck, Jordanne Steuck and Sierra Wayne-Castro. Students named to the A/B honor roll are, ninth grade, Tackett Arnold, Alexandria Bishop, Allison Carpenter, Tag Gurley, Addicyn Hull, Juris Leroux, Blake Loane, Valeria Lozano, Samuel Margrave, Riley Massie, Landon Murry, Kolton Nichols, Emma Reed, Hanna Ridgway, Kyan Roberts, Nathan Saderstrom, AbiGayle Schmitt and Macy Stauffer; tenth grade, Kaleigh Biby, Lauren Crowell, Drake Dobbs, Khloie Farran, Montana Hacker, Brinley Janes, Anders Julian, Kuliath Kephart, Ethaneal Koca, Samuel Priesendorf, Lexis Reasoner, Paiden Smith, Aiden Walker, Colbie Wood and Izzauh Wolfe; eleventh grade, Daelen Ackley, Nathan Adams, Blake Carnahan, Dillon Hargrove, Cianna Honn, Kaden Hutsell, Kylie Hutsell, Noah Marsh, William McKinney, Jason Moss, Tenesa Sanderson, Libby Toliver and Zachary Waggoner; and twelfth grade, Justin Barker, Tevis Edmiston, Ian Esry, Jalen Julan, Kraysen Leonard, Tristyn Marshall, Zoey Pellegrin, Kayla Penn, Preston Robison, Hannah Smith, Dakota Thill, Dana Thompson, Mya White-Briscoe and Aunika Whitesell.
