Kelsey Penn, El Dorado Springs Class of 2018, has completed and Associate of Science in Nursing and an Associate of Art in General Studies degree from Crowder College, Nevada.
In addition to her dual degrees, Penn was awarded as the college’s Spring 2020 Outstanding Graduate.
Penn is pictured here with a plaque noting her accomplishments and individual distinction at the Crowder College campus.
