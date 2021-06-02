A Memorial Day weekend tradition was back in full tow as the Stockton Lions Club’s Chicken Stampede filled bellies and brought visitors to Stockton’s square on Saturday, May 29.
Bob Malouff, president of Stockton Lions Club, told the CCR the Chicken Stampede had a decent-sized crowd this year, especially considering both the morning’s slightly-chilly weather and COVID-19 concerns.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted 2020’s Chicken Stampede to be put on hold.
But now, “It’s great to get life going and get back to normal,” Malouff said, standing near a stampede of cooked chickens.
The proceeds of the event went toward Stockton Lions Club, which donates to several charities, including paying for eyeglasses to people in need.
Malouff added that Woods Supermarket, Enrique’s Mexican Grill and Jeff Witt’s Hillbilly Express contributed to the event.
Overall, Malouff expressed appreciation to the community for coming out to the semi-annual event.
“Everybody seems happy and out and visiting,” Malouff said.
