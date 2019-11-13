Was Buffalos AD, husband of principal
Travis Bryson, the athletic director of El Dorado Christian School and husband of ECS principal Kelly Bryson, died Saturday, Nov. 9, as a result of a one-vehicle accident two miles west of El Dorado Springs in Vernon County. He was 45 years old.
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:15 p.m. Bryson was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on U.S. 54 when the vehicle struck a deer, left the roadway and hit a tree. Bryson was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. by Dr. Robert Hockman.
Bryson was a teacher and coach at ECS for more than 10 years, teaching Bible studies, mathematics and physical education. He was the Buffalos head coach for track and cross-country and assisted his wife with volleyball. The Brysons, married in 2001, are the parents of three daughters, Isabelle, Olivia and Sophia.
Becky LeeMasters, an ECS teacher and friend of the Brysons, called Travis a father figure to many ECS students.
“He was one of a kind,” LeeMasters said. “He did everything. He fixed things that were broken, and he was very protective not only of his family, but of all our students. He was that one teacher from high school everyone remembers. His influence on the students is what I’ll remember most about him.
LeeMasters said she felt “absolute devastation” about hearing of Bryson’s passing, understandably adding, “this cannot be real.”
Classes at ECS went on as scheduled Monday, Nov. 11, with local pastors and counselors on hand to help students deal with the loss of their beloved coach.
Visitation for Travis Bryson is set for 6-8 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Church of God Holiness, 1607 S. Park, El Dorado Springs. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the church.
