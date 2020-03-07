Daughters of the American Revolution — Elizabeth Carey Chapter hosted its good citizen and American history essay award ceremony the afternoon of Sunday, February 9, 2020, at First Christian Church, Nevada.
The chapter’s regent, Heather Brown, welcomed the crowd and introduced chairman Jenise Burch.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and American’s Creed, Burch awarded Good Citizen Awards to five local high school seniors, which included El Dorado Christian senior Hailey Krehbiel, for their award winnings essays, entitled, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”
Hailey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Krehbiel.
