The El Dorado Christian High School senior graduation for the class of 2020 was held Saturday afternoon, June 27, at the Church of God (Holiness) in El Dorado Springs.
ECS principal Kelly Bryson gave a welcoming and introduced Will Yates, who gave the commencement invocation.
Senior biographies and scholarship awards were presented by Kelly Bryson and ECHS teachers Janet Swank and Krystal Wyant.
Following senior biographies, Bryson presented the first scholarship — the Philippians 4:13 Scholarship, in honor of Travis Bryson — to each senior.
Kelly Bryson encouraged each graduate to “use God’s strength, and leave a legacy.”
“Be the person who speaks of Christ … be the person who pulls strength from God’s word, use the talents and gifts that Christ has blessed you with,” Bryson said. “Leave a legacy — your legacy.”
Through tears, Bryson showed her love for Christ, her students and her husband’s legacy. Bryson lived God’s word every day, encouraging those around him with his beloved verse, “I can do all this through Christ who gives me strength.” Philippians 4:13. What an honor to be loved by him, what an amazing legacy to follow.
Additional scholarships were presented, followed by the senior speech, which was given by 2020 ECHS graduate Hailey Krehbiel.
The guest speaker was Darrell Doss, an associate pastor at Milford Christian Church. He challenged the graduates to seek God’s purpose for their lives. Knowing there will be many trials and temptations, he encouraged them to search God’s word for guidance and answers.
Doss asked each graduate to read a Bible verse from their personal Bibles; verses which confirm God will guide them, protect them and give them the strength they will need to fulfill His purpose.
The senior slideshow was enjoyed by families and friends, and carnations were presented.
Randy Bland, El Dorado Christian School Board Chairman, presented each graduate with their high school diploma.
Bryson showed her love one last time, bestowing each senior a flower and moving their 2020 gold tassel from the right of their cap to the left, presenting them as graduates.
Joe Trussell, Church of God (Holiness) pastor, shared sincere and heart-felt words in honor of Travis Bryson. Expressing how Bryson was always requested as the “senior speaker at graduation” … how he was such an impact on each and every person and or student he came into contact with. His presence was sought after, his words remembered, his life a legacy.
Krystal Wyant closed the ceremony with an amazing prayer and benediction; her words touched the graduates and all who attended; “May the Lord bless and keep you, May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, and give you peace.”
May God give you the strength 2020 ECHS seniors … ”Leave a legacy.”
