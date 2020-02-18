ECS announces SODA winners

Winners of the Students of Distinguished Attitude awards were announced by El Dorado Springs Christian School Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson on Thursday, Jan. 30. Winners of SODA second quarter, in front, from left are fourth-grader Avery Rodgers, second-grader Bennett Johnson and third-grader Kaidyn Asmus. Back row, from left are sixth-grader Rowan Johnson, junior high winner Cannon Ash, principal Kelly Bryson, high school winner Isabelle Bryson, and fifth-grade Eleanor Blurton.
Pictured individually is first grade winner Judd Lawson.
