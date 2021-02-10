Two seniors were recently honored at the El Dorado Springs Christian School’s final home game for the 2020-21 basketball season. ECS seniors Isabelle Bryson and Chad Murray-Chad took the evening’s honors.
Bryson was escorted by her mother, Kelly Bryson. Bryson is the daughter of Travis and Kelly Bryson. She has played basketball for ECS for six years. Bryson also has two sisters, Olivia and Sophia.
Bryson has many great basketball memories. She enjoyed making friendships with the girls on and off the court. She also enjoyed the laughter at practice and on the bus rides.
In addition to basketball, Bryson is involved in volleyball and track, as well as being student council president and senior class president. She has been on mission trips to Canada and Colorado and loves being on stage for theater productions.
Bryson plans to attend Crowder College for two years and then attend a university to pursue a degree in Public Relations.
Bryson’s favorite scripture is John 20:29: “Jesus said, Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
For the boys basketball team, ECS basketball player senior Chad Murray-Chad was escorted by his parents, Craig and Rachael Murray. Murray-Chad’s siblings are Brittany, Brooklynn, Willow, Logan, Chase, Rylee and Isabella.
Murray-Chad has played four years of basketball for ECS. He has enjoyed playing basketball and getting to know his teammates. He is also involved in golf and track at ECS. He serves on a worship team and enjoys hunting and fishing.
Murray-Chad plans to go to college and pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.
One of Murray-Chad’s favorite verses from the Bible is Psalm 55: 22 and 23: “Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken.”
