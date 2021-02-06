Mileage and training available for HealthTran volunteers
West Central Missouri Community Action Agency and the Missouri Rural Health Association seek volunteer drivers to help with healthcare rides in the region.
Currently drivers are needed for pending assistance with travel to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan and Vernon counties. Drivers are also needed for patient rides to and from Benton, Henry, and Morgan county locations of Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare and Katy Trails Community Health.
Drivers receive a mileage reimbursement of $.80 per loaded mile, volunteer insurance coverage, flexible schedules and training as HealthTran drivers.
HealthTran is a healthcare-related transportation service operated by the MRHA in partnership with West Central and a growing set of healthcare and community partners in the region.
MORE INFORMATION
Contact HealthTran Volunteer Manager Allison Hines for more information.
Call (573) 616-2740. Email allison@morha.org, or visit the website at mrhassociation.org.
