Bring your children and drive through the First Southern Baptist Church parking lot from 5-7 p.m. (or until treat bags are all gone) on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Your family will be able to enjoy viewing fun displays, and each child will receive a delicious bag of treats.
First Southern Baptist Church is located at 405 Englewood Road behind Country Corner restaurant. For more information, call the church office at 276-3441.
