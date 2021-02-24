Draper earns ‘staff member of the month’ award

Stockton Middle School wants to congratulate Coach Draper for being the February Staff Member of the Month.
Comments from fellow staff members:
“Coach Draper is just such a pleasure to be around. I have never heard a negative word from him. He smiles and greets all the kids every morning. He makes students feel special and like he is genuinely happy to see them. Kids look forward to going to his class. He is just a bright spot on our middle school team. We are so fortunate to have him join us this year.”
Another staff member added, “He is always friendly, upbeat and he greets everyone with a warm greeting. He is great with the students! I love that he asks everyone how they are doing every time he sees them, and you can tell he genuinely cares about the students and staff.”
