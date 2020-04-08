Dr. Rodger Campbell, candidate for Stockton R-I school board. 

•What qualifies you as a candidate for the R-I school board?
The answer to this question is simple: pure dedication. I have a determination to serve and support our school district. I am a proud Stockton resident of 16 years and have worked tirelessly not only to put four children through our school district, but also be involved in every aspect of our school. I am an emergency room physician as well as the assistant medical director of my emergency room department — which means I am well versed in duties of staffing, budgeting and implementing and improving policies and procedures. I also am our high school's sports medicine team physician and extremely involved in our sports department. I am involved not only in extracurricular activities, but our parent organizations, special education department and everything our school offers. Being a parent and helping our school has been and continues to be my purpose.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
I have a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Medical Doctorate from the University of Kansas City. I have been selected by my colleagues to lead their respective departments in family medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics and emergency medicine across three different hospital systems. These roles have required me to put forth great effort in problem solving, planning, dealing with budget challenges and staffing issues from administration on down. I have confidence that I can apply the skills and experience I have to better our school.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Stockton R-I district and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
The most important issue at hand is maintaining teacher retention and increasing their salaries, as governor Parson has suggested, even without his increased funding to school districts. I'm a fierce advocate for our teachers and staff. Other important platform issues are increasing enrollment by establishing a school policy for including home schooled students in extracurricular activities and maintaining and improving our school safety. With changing times ahead regarding COVID-19, my expertise in medicine will be extremely helpful in maintaining a safe and healthy school environment.
•Personal comments:
I have always been a fair, open minded individual and am extremely open to all concerns and ideas from our staff and our town. I implore all of you to do your due diligence and seek the candidates which best represent your voice.
