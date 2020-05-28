Dr. Chris Neale recently was honored by the Missouri Association of School Administrators for his service to public education.
Neale was one of eight former educators to receive the association’s Outstanding Emeritus Educator Award. This special recognition was to be made during the awards banquet at the MASA spring conference on March 25, at the Lodge of the Four Seasons at Lake Ozark.
Unfortunately, the conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Masa presents the award annually to recognize individuals for their length of administrative service, their participation in MASA while an active member, significant accomplishments as a school administrator and for their continued interest in public education since retiring.
Neale was nominated for the award by his fellow colleagues in the South Central MASA district.
Neale is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Bill Neale, El Dorado Springs, and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charley Neale, Stockton.
