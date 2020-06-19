Our “Annual Fireworks Display” is fast approaching and is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at the traditional location by the football field, with the rain date set to be Sunday, July 5.
The city relies on area businesses and individuals for contributions necessary to purchase and display this annual event. With your support, the approximate cost of $7,000 for the fireworks display will make this year’s celebration a memorable one.
Keep in mind, the city is preparing for the fireworks event as usual — however, it is possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event may need to be postponed to early fall or even until July 2021. In that instance, your generous contribution will be put toward those events.
You may mail your contributions to the city of Stockton, PO Box 590, Stockton, MO, 65785 or directly at city hall, 1424 South Street, or drop off donations at Simmons Bank to the Stockton Fireworks Fund.
As always, we appreciate your continued generous support and thank you in advance for your donation to help keep this annual hometown tradition going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.