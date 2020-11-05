Friday, Oct. 30 was an important night: the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs were playing the Clever Blue Jays at home in their first postseason playoff game — and they played to the last quarter with a heavy win.
By the end of the first quarter, the Blue Jays remained unable to make their mark in the dogpound’s endzone for any touchdowns; El Do bulldog Clayton Collins threw down the last touchdown of the quarter, leaving the Bulldogs in the lead with 19 points.
In the game’s second quarter, with around 11:45 minutes left on the clock, El Do bulldog Gaven Morgan ran in for another touchdown. The extra point was good, taking their dominating lead up to 26-0.
The Blue Jays then found a moment of stride, however, a little over a minute later when a long pass from the Blue Jays’ quarterback translated to a touchdown; shortly later, the Bulldogs stole the momentum when Morgan ran 71 yards with the ball in a single play, landing at the 1-yard line, followed later by a touchdown, bringing the score to 32-7.
The Blue Jays answered by making another touchdown of their own, ending the quarter at 38-14.
After the half, the Blue Jays scored the only touchdown of third quarter, bringing the foes up to 38-21.
The final quarter saw El Do bounce back with their momentum, though, as the dogpound brought 14 more points to the house compared to Clever’s 8 points by the end of the quarter. The Bulldogs took the win 52-29.
The Bulldogs are slated to face the Lamar Tigers on Friday, Nov. 6. Lamar’s season record stands at 7-1.
