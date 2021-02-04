'Doing everything we can'

Local firearms retailer weighs in on nationwide gun, ammo shortages
In recent months, most all hunters, competitive and recreational firearms enthusiasts — or perspective first-time gun owners — likely have seen the dramatic increase in ammunition prices, as well as the commodity's limited availability.
In seeking a local perspective from someone impacted by the ongoing shortage, Nathan Murrell, El Dorado Springs' mayor and owner of Bear Arms – a local firearms and ammunition retailer and shooting sports outfitter facility – took a brief break from a busy weekday to share his experiences and ongoing monitoring of the national ammunition and firearms shortage.
Murrell said his business first noticed the changes in ammunition pricing and availability last Spring.
“We saw a real increase in ammunition sales starting in March last year,” Murrell said. “That continued and we began to run into ammunition shortages in the summer.”
At the start of the recent 2020-21 Missouri deer season, Murrell said the impact of the ammunition shortage in America was not showing signs of improving.
Explaining further, Murrell said he has thoroughly researched the shortage in an effort to better understand the situation, as well as keep local customers informed with current and accurate information.
“When you see 7-8,000,000 new gun owners in a short amount of time like this, like we have over the last year, it can not only create a shortage in the current ammunition supplies available, it creates a run on the materials used in the manufacturing process for it, as well.”
Murrell went on to note materials such as copper, brass, primers, specialty powders and projectiles all have seen the same strain – meaning the materials needed to manufacture ammunition have seen their own supply and availability impacted by massive spikes in ammunition purchases, which further slows down the manufacturing process of commercially available ammunition.
When it comes to the financial aspect of Bear Arms' operations, Murrell said he is shying away from taking deposits for future purchases out of “respect for his customers.”
“Usually, we can take a deposit on something like a new gun or an ammunition purchase, but that's not how I want to do things right now,” Murrell said. “When I don't know when we can actually acquire something, I am not going to tie up a customer's money or commit to something I can't guarantee. Right now, I don't know if I can get something next week or if it's going to take six months. The [firearms and ammunition] market really is that uncertain right now. We're focusing on doing everything we can to keep our shelves stocked, and at the moment, even that is tough.”
Noting the increase in ammunition prices may not let up immediately, Murrell stated his prices reflect nothing more than financial increases which are totally out of his hands.
“We have never price gouged and we're not going to start,” Murrell stated firmly. “The higher prices of ammunition we're seeing are from manufacturer and supplier levels. Our margins here at the store haven't changed at all. In a lot of instances, we're paying 40-50% more for the same things we were buying a year ago. One supplier has already let us know there's another 5-15% increase in prices coming in April. It's just what we have to deal with when there's a serious nationwide run on ammunition.”
Addressing his customer base and the local community, Murrell shared a message of appreciation, solidarity and optimism.
“I just want to thank our customers for their continued support,” Murrell said of the shortage's impact on both his business and the customer base it supports. “We're doing everything possible to keep stock on the shelves here. I just hope this resolves itself sooner than later and things get back to normal. That's the real goal here. We've seen this before, I just hope it doesn't last much longer.
