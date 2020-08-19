‘Do what we can’

Jerico Springs woman pushes kindness forward
Basked in morning sunlight on Friday mornings in Jerico Springs’ public park, one woman is extending more rays to the town’s summer glow.
Since the beginning of this summer, Jessica Appel of Jerico Springs has laid out home-grown produce from her own garden at the tables of the park’s pavilion for locals to enjoy from 8 to 10 a.m. on Fridays — and it’s all free of charge.
But there is one catch to these donated fresh goods: “It’s a give what you can, take what you need.”
“I don’t ask anything for money, but if they can donate, they are welcome to,” Appel said. “I keep little note cards over here, so if someone wanted to, I just ask they pay it forward in some kind of way. It doesn’t have to be to me — just to somebody.”
When people take a notecard, they are meant to write down their good deed on the notecard and then bring it back to Appel the next time they see her; she then puts the notecards in a scrapbook.
This act of kindness is a venture Appel said she has been planning since early spring.
“I’ve been cleaning houses for a couple of years, and I lost all my jobs because of COVID,” Appel said.
With a gap to fill in her life, Appel immediately went down to the dirt with her garden, which was not an unusual venture for her — she said she has been gardening for years — and she always tries to make sure she has “as much extra” as she can.
Appel said she hopes this venture starts a “positive trend” in Jerico Springs. Additionally, she hopes by meeting new people and spreading positivity, the community of Jerico Springs can see some revitalization.
“Jerico used to be just a really close town,” Appel said. “I know that over the years, just through different circumstances, things haven’t been as well, so I’m hoping that it will kind of just get people back talking to our neighbors.”
Speaking on how she personally feels about altruism, Appel said, “Why not?”
“I hope to continue this as long as I possibly can,” Appel said. “I’m building myself a greenhouse right now, so I’m hoping that after gardening season kind of slows down, I still can get to have lots of stuff in my greenhouse that I can share."
