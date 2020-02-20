At The El Dorado Springs city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 17, city manager Bruce Rogers presented a draft for a customer advisory report slated to be sent out to the public soon.
The draft of the customer advisory reports on the city’s temporary water quality preventive maintenance program, which will be implemented at an undetermined date, Rogers said.
“The program will involve temporary chlorination in order to optimize water quality within the distribution system,” the draft says. “The process also will include flushing of the distribution system to clean the water mains.”
Chlorine will be added at each well location and will be distributed throughout the entire water system. The temporary chlorination and flushing water mains is said to help optimize water quality by improving overall drinking water quality, removing and reducing biofilm and non-hazardous bacteria from the water distribution system pipes, removing sediments and other material that has accumulated in pipes and more, according to the draft.
Rogers said the city has equipment to deliver the pumps, which will be installed this week.
Once the starting date of the program is decided, the customer advisory will be mailed out to all customers of the water system, he said.
Rogers noted there are three groups of water users who should take special precautions during the program, because there will be additional chlorine in places where there hasn’t been chlorine present in the past: hospitals and kidney dialysis providers and patients, businesses that use water in their production process and fish, pond, pool and aquarium owners and operations.
“The best thing to do for those is to always put in filtered or spring water, distilled water or some kind of a purified drinking water,” Rogers said.
He said the city will be coordinating with businesses needing to take precautions.
Additionally, the draft says some customers may notice “temporary taste, color or odor differences in their water,” adding these changes are a normal component of the process.
“Customers should be reassured the water quality remains safe for drinking, bathing, cooking and other users,” the draft says.
Rogers noted El Dorado Springs is one of the only cities not chlorinating its water.
“Virtually all cities do,” he said, speaking on a member of the public’s inquiry over possible health hazards.
