‘Differing views’

Area professionals speak their minds on recent Circle of Hope abuse allegations
As allegations keep surfacing and the coverage of the abuse allegations gain nationwide traction, opinions across all spectrums and topics continue to be formed by those following the story initially reported on by the Cedar County Republican in May of this year.
Taking time to discuss their respective viewpoints with the CCR, current state representative Mike Stephens, Bolivar, and ballot challenger Marvin Manring, Stockton, both offered their take on the allegations surrounding the now-closed juvenile female reformatory operation in Humansville — as well as the legislative aspects to the situation as a whole.
Though personally endorsing the Householder family who used to operate Circle of Hope, Stephens said a full and balanced look should be had at the investigatory efforts surrounding the allegations of physical, mental, emotional and sexual abuse surrounding the defunct boarding school.
“A lot of opinions have already been formed,” Stephens said. “And, that’s wrong. I feel a lot of what people are making decisions on right now hasn’t been substantiated.”
Stephens said he knew the Householder family to be dedicated to helping young lives for the better and had come to know the family over the years as they patronized his Bolivar-based pharmacy before it was purchased by Citizens Memorial Hospital.
“These people’s lives have been ruined,” Stephens said of the Householders. “And, I don’t think that’s right.”
Directing his focus to the other side of the situation, Stephens went on to state the accusers in this situation “come from questionable backgrounds” and in many cases are “expert manipulators who know how the system works.”
Though maintaining his stance on the accusers’ credibility, Stephens acknowledged he had not personally spoken to any of the alleged victims leveling accusations against the recently closed boarding facility.
While making his view clear as far as his personal opinion of the accused, Stephens did affirm the need for change, should anything be substantiated as the investigation into Circle of Hope moves forward.
“I can say this: I don’t know what I don’t know. I wasn’t there,” Stephens stated. “And, if there ever is a situation where children are being mistreated, then of course, it goes without saying that should never be allowed to happen, and action should be taken.”
Noting his stance on looking into the matter further and questioning whether or not legislative action should be taken, Stephens responded with a sound retort.
“I’m always skeptical of new legislation involving oversight when things like this are involved,” Stephens responded. “But, this should be looked at carefully and it needs to be handled honestly and in a balanced way for all sides.”
A DIFFERENT POINT OF VIEW (subhead, bold)
Local educator and candidate for the 128th district’s representative seat Marvin Manring shared his take on the allegations as well as the state’s role in any such instance.
Noting his more than three decades in education, Manring said being a role of supervising or providing education and care to minors should have uniform guidelines.
“Anytime someone is in the role of providing care, education or assistance to minor children, we should all be playing by the exact same rules,” Manring said. “I’ve been a mandated reporter in all my years teaching. It’s just part of the job. No organization should be exempt from following the same state guidelines or be absolved from being inspected. That’s just wrong. Period.”
In speaking his mind on how the accusers are viewed, Manring’s take was markedly different than Stephens’ personal viewpoint.
“We need to be listening to accusers and hearing them in totality,” Manring said. “This type of thing isn’t just specific to our area, this is statewide and it is becoming systemic. It’s high time something is done about it.”
Manring went on to share his appreciation for representative Kari Ingle’s call to action on the matter, requesting a formal hearing and inquisition into the lack of oversight for faith-based facilities across the state and calling for bipartisan legislation reform on the topic in general.
“How are these places so unregulated?” Manring asked rhetorically. “These places should be held to the same standards as the rest of the state’s educational resources are,” Manring said. “And, these victims need to keep speaking up, we need to be listening and the legislature here should be making sure the first steps are taken to get to the heart of this and affect positive change at a state level.”
AS IT STANDS NOW (subhead, bold)
Online fact-checking shows several de novo filings have been argued and secured on the Householder’s behalf by Bolivar attorney Jay Kirksey — meaning instances of abuse which were investigated and confirmed by a preponderance of evidence are not admissible in future court proceedings.
Additional online follow-ups show the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch has permanently closed and the 35-acre property the facility is located on has been listed for sale.
On Monday, Sept. 21, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither told the CCR his office has yet to receive case files and/or probable cause statements from any state office or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional information will be brought to our community of readers when it becomes available as this situation continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.