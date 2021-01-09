I am involved in the beef community. I raise cattle and show them. I understand the process it takes to get the animal from farm to plate. Even though I understand all of those things, going to the supermarket can be challenging. What do I mean by this?
All the different labels, that’s what. Certified organic, grain finished, grass finished, naturally raised and various other kinds. It all can be confusing for a consumer, and since I too am a consumer, why not talk about the different kinds and what they mean. A little disclaimer that I want to add, no matter how the beef is raised there is no difference in the nutritional value or care the animal received.
All beef provides 10 essential nutrients and every farmer and ranchers ensures their cattle receive the best care. The different labels are based upon what they were fed and any antibiotics and growth hormones they could have possibly been given.
First is the label is certified organic. The initial thing to note with this type of beef is it can be either grass fed or grain fed. The only thing making it any different from other kinds of beef is the grass or grain it is fed has to be organic. In addition, they can never have received antibiotics or growth hormones. And, they have to be certified by the USDA’s agricultural marketing service.
The most common type of beef is grain finished. Despite the name, they spend most of their lives on pasture. During their last few months before going to slaughter, they are finished with a diet of grains, grasses and other forages. In terms of antibiotics and growth hormones, they could have potentially been given FDA-approved antibiotics or growth hormones. Many consumers worry about antibiotics and growth hormones, keep in mind no meat sold in the U.S. is allowed to contain antibiotic residues which violate the FDA standards. When it comes to growth hormones, all of those hormones are out of the cow’s system long before they are ever sent to slaughter. The majority of implants lose their effectiveness within 120 days.
Next we have grass finished. These cattle spend their whole lives on pasture. Raising beef this way is difficult in the United States because of seasonal and weather changes. Most of this beef will come from other countries, about 75-85%. Like grain finished cattle, grass finished cattle can receive antibiotics and growth hormones as long as it is approved by the FDA.
Lastly, we finish off with naturally raised beef. This is, in my opinion, a very misleading term. When it comes to this label, you will often find “cows fed a vegetarian diet.” Most of a cow's diet is already vegetarian. Furthermore, the term natural means minimally processed or contains no additive, which means most all beef is natural, not just the ones with this label. Naturally raised beef is similar to organic but is not fed the organic diet. They can be either grass or grain finished. True to the natural label, they can never be given antibiotics or growth hormones. Much like organic, they too have to be certified by the USDA’s agricultural marketing service.
I hope this helped clear up some confusion on what different labels of beef mean and helps you make the best decision for you and your family.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.