What qualifies you as a candidate for the R-1 School Board?
I have served on the Stockton School Board of Education for the last 3 years. I have first-hand experience serving the staff, students and the Stockton community as a board member and as Vice-President of the board for 2 of those years. Over the last 20 years, I have worked to plan, execute and manage various businesses my husband and I have started. In this role, I have had to architect business plans, analyze data, maintain a budget, manage people and time, evaluate building plans and make tough decisions. Currently, I manage our steadily growing mini-storage business, 39 Storage. I grew up in this community and have lived here for most of my life. This is where my husband and I have chosen as home to raise our children. I have a deep appreciation for this town.
How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
My family has been part of this community for almost 40 years. Stockton is the only school I attended prior to college and Stockton school helped lay the foundation of the successful education I received. I was fortunate to attend a school that has always cared so deeply for its students. I received a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in marketing and minor in speech communications from College of the Ozarks (Hard Work U) where I was provided a great education, taught the value of working hard and the importance of patriotism. My strong education and business background will help me make educated decisions benefitting our district.
What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Stockton R-1 district and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
Safety is a major issue for our school. Our School Board has worked diligently over the last several years to implement safety protocols, safety training and safe school access. I will continue to work with the administration and board to proactively address potential safety concerns. I agree with the Covid-19 measures we are currently taking.
Our district is facing declining enrollment and budget deficits as most Missouri districts are. Looking ahead, not only do we need to be conscientious of our spending, but I believe we need to market our school to encourage students who live in our district but are getting an education elsewhere to want to attend our school.
Personal Comments:
It has been my honor to serve the Stockton R-1 School District for the last three years and would appreciate your vote for re-election.
