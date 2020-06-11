To step toward your destiny, you may have to step away from your security — Craig Groeschel
July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 launched into the atmosphere from Cape Kennedy, bound for the moon. The spacecraft carried three men: Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. An estimated 650 million people watched on July 20, 1969, the televised images and heard the voice of Neil Armstrong declare, as his foot landed on the moon, “... one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.
When I read this story, I cannot help but think about how uncomfortable life must have been for these men between takeoff on July 16 and July 24, 1969, when they returned to earth. The cramped spaces, the lack of gravity, the food (blah), the lack of privacy they likely endured. I’m sure leaving behind family and friends created some anxiety and mixed emotions for some.
Often in our walk with Jesus, opportunities confront us. Opportunities requiring us to move away from our security, away from the things we know and are comfortable near.
Six years ago, opportunity confronted my family. God had an incredible blessing waiting for us exactly 229 miles from everything we had ever known. 229 miles from our family, our church, our friends, everything we held dear and everything that made us feel secure.
Craig Groeschel’s quote rings loud and true for my family. Sometimes in life we receive an opportunity that may lead us toward our destiny, but it may cost us our security. It may get a little uncomfortable. Perhaps for you it's a new business. To step toward your destiny it may cost your finances. Maybe it's a new relationship, but you have to let your walls down. You can’t carry the old relationship any further, it is time to get a little uncomfortable and vulnerable. Is it possibly a ministry you need to start? It will probably cause you to give some things up to make room for all God has. Are you willing?
For my family it was a job, a job we prayed for and dreamed of for my husband. But we had to step away from our security to step toward the destiny God had for us. For Apollo 11, if you were to ask them, I believe they would agree with Craig. A trip to the moon took them away from their security but right into their destiny. God wants to do the same for you, if you will allow Him. There is a destiny waiting for you, opportunities to grab a hold of, are you willing to step away from your security and into your destiny?
However, as it is written: “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived,” — 1 Corinthians 2:9
(italics) Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
