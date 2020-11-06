The first of several firearm deer seasons started last weekend with the early youth weekend hunt. We saw several successful youngsters with a deer they had shot on Saturday morning including Danica Lowrey, 12, of El Dorado Springs.
Danica shot a big buck at around 9 a.m. after watching several deer move into the area where she was waiting with her father. She watched the deer and picked out a buck at 75 yards. Danica fired her gun and celebrated the second deer of her young life.
We met this young deer hunter and her father at the 2020 Youth Big Buck and Doe Contest hosted by Backwoods Sportsmen and Sharp's Taxidermy.
One of the young hunters at the contest told me he had never seen so many deer. He said, "We were hunting near Stockton Lake and saw more than 20 deer. It was really something.”
In the short time we were there, several more pickup trucks pulled in with a successful young hunter displaying their deer and their proper deer hunting permit.
During the weekend hunt, adults who accompany the young hunters did not need a deer hunting permit but are required to be 18 years or older and have a hunter-education certificate (unless born before Jan.1, 1967).
At all other times, hunters must have a filled or unfilled deer hunting permit to assist others in taking deer.
Last year, during the youth early portion, the youngsters harvested 18,158 deer. The young hunters will have a late portion of firearm season on Nov. 27-28. During the early portion of the deer season, one deer of either sex could be taken. The antler-point restriction did not apply to the young hunters.
The November portion of the deer firearm season will get underway on Nov. 14 and run through Nov. 24 as Missouri's orange army will be invading the deer woods and fields.
Meanwhile, archers’ deer season started back in September. Archery hunting is the passion of those for whom solitude is a treasure. There is no need for the customary hullabaloo created by the gun season, the archery hunters say.
I remember when Jack Franklin, Springfield, told me bow hunting deer is so much different from gun deer hunting. It is a real challenge. You have to understand the ways of the animals and you also have to prepare yourself and practice with your bow.
Not many bow hunters just grab their bow for the first time in a year and head for the woods. Apparently, too, the rewards are great because archery hunting has grown substantially over the years. Bow hunters traditionally take more bucks than does, a departure from gun-hunting statistics. The bucks are on the move during the rut, and their thoughts are on matters other than camouflaged observers in trees. Archers are out there during some of the best weather of the year and there is no need to hunt in bad weather if you do not have to, unlike the short gun season.
Franklin went on to say, "I get out as often as I can for the next several months. This is the time of cold dinners at home, but my wife understands that I won’t be home until it's dark on a lot of evenings. I hunt close to where I work so I can stop for an hour or so on the way home. You can't beat it."
In bow hunting, patience is a necessity, never mind a virtue. You see a lot of deer, but that does not mean you will get a lot of shots. A gun hunter can try a long shot with a reasonable hope of success. It’s not that way with the bow hunter. The deer must be within 30 yards and a kill is a necessity.
The bottom line, according to Franklin, is being out there, relaxing, unwinding, watching, and getting to know nature. Some archery hunters naturally enough, are just plain hunters, meaning they take the seasons as they come, using the bow, then the gun and then the bow again. That aside, the rise in bow hunting for deer seems to be the most dramatic change in the deer hunting habits in the state.
