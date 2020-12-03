To schedule a ride in Cedar County call the Sedalia OATS Transit office at (660) 827-2611 or (800) 276-6287. Calls must be made at least 24 hours in advance.
Fares (one-way):
•$2.50 for in-town riders.
•$5 for county service.
The fare charges only apply to senior center buses and area wide buses. Seniors ages 60+ and individuals with disabilities 18-59 riding under the AAA contract do not have a set fare but are asked to contribute a minimum amount for their rides.
To Joplin: First Wednesday each month.
To Nevada: First Friday each month.
To Bolivar: Second Thursday and third Friday each month.
To Springfield: Third Tuesday each month.
To El Dorado Springs (including the Senior Center) from El Dorado Springs: Monday-Friday (bus will travel within 10 miles of the city limits).
To Stockton Senior Center from:
Jerico Springs: Monday each month.
Stockton: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Cedar County Committee Meeting: Third Thursday, 12:30 p.m. (odd months at El Dorado Springs Senior Center, even months at Stockton Senior Center).
