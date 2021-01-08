Heather Bishop has a dedicated “will do, can do” attitude. She does anything she has ever been asked for and more. She works between both campuses in the Stockton School District and she makes work fun. Heather has a great attitude and always is willing to do more wherever she can. The Stockton School District is proud to have her on the team.
