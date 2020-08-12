Spire Missouri, Inc. (Spire) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge on the bills of its Spire West natural gas customers.
The surcharge first appeared on customer bills in April of 2004. According to its application, Spire seeks the adjustment to reflect the annual reconciliation of the difference between the revenues resulting from its ISRS and the appropriate pretax revenues as found by the Commission for the period October 8, 2018 through June 30, 2020, per Missouri statutes.
The current ISRS for residential customers of Spire West is $3.16 a month. Residential
customers would pay an ISRS of $3.36 a month under Spire’s application.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Friday, August 21, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City,
Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel
(Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov).
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Spire West provides natural gas service to approximately 517,500 customers, including Cedar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.