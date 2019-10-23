The El Dorado Springs city council has set a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, for residents to apply for the vacant seat on the council. The vacancy was created earlier this year upon the resignation of former mayor Brad True.
Residents interested in serving on council must pick up an application from City Hall, 135 W. Spring, and return it by the deadline. A drop slot is available for applicants who wish to turn in their form after regular business hours.
For more information, call city hall at (417) 876-2521.
