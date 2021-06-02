On Monday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 9, the city of Stockton will host the annual large item clean-up.
Citizens must have the acceptable items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. the morning of their day of service that week. Any unacceptable items that are included will be left at the curb for disposal by the resident.
Crews cannot access personal property to assist in moving items to the curb or from trailers. Clean-up will not take place at businesses, apartment buildings or vacant homes.
Acceptable items include:
•Furniture with no more than two large furniture items or mattresses, beds, mattresses, tables, chairs, large children’s toys, bikes, televisions, monitors, rugs, weed eaters, power tools, power tools, grills with no propane tanks and microwaves.
Unacceptable items include:
•Tires, home remodeling projects, brush, medical items, rocks, bulk liquids, propane tanks, bulbs, batteries, appliances, hazardous waste and vehicle or large engine parts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.