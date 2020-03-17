The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church, Bolivar. The topic of DAR schools will be presented by honorary state regent Anne Keller. Members of the community or perspective members wanting to learn more about DAR are encouraged to attend the meeting.
