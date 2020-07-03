When one thinks of the vast and bountiful wildlife found in the Ozarks, images of deer, coyotes, ducks, geese and all kinds of freshwater fish and aquatic life likely come to mind.
A little-known aspect of these traditional species is many can reproduce with domestic species of similar types, resulting in domestic-wild hybrid animals or aquatic life.
When asked, Missouri Department of Conservation agent Derek Farwell confirmed these hybridizations can occur, albeit infrequently.
“We do see this [crossbreeding] happen on rare occasions,” Farwell said. “It is not often at all, but it can take place. Usually we see it in quail, waterfowl, as well as in certain species of fish.”
Farwell went on to describe certain differences, quirks and fertility issues domestic-wild hybrids can have.
“In many cases, they are usually sterile,” Farwell said of the hybrid animals’ reproductive capabilities. “When bluegills and green sunfish cross, they do not really reproduce. The same goes for striped bass which occasionally cross with white bass. It happens, but it does not usually create a viable breed.”
Farwell also went on to explain many domestic-wild hybrid species lack the same genetic barriers to parasites or diseases, meaning crossbred species often have a lower survivability rate, especially in the wild.
“We never recommend intentionally breeding a wild species of any kind with similar domestic ones,” Farwell said. “They do not have the same genetic immunities as their wild counterparts and can be more susceptible to predators, too.”
The MDC’s role in wild animal reproduction essentially goes no further than scheduling hunting seasons around breeding, spawning and birthing seasons, as well as protecting and ensuring the purity of all native wild species.
In speaking about possessing domestic-wild crossbred animals, Farwell said these hybrids are legal to own because they no longer meet MDC’s wild animal criteria.
Possession of native wildlife also is heavily regulated, if not banned in its entirety, Farewell added.
“We regulate the possession of all native wildlife,“ Farwell said. “One of our jobs in the [conservation] department is to maintain the purity of any wild species. It prevents numerous problems and allows the animals to remain truly wild.”
Questions comments or concerns related to native wildlife should be directed to the MDC offices located at 1109 S. Main St., El Dorado Springs, or the office can be reached by calling (417) 876-5226.
Additional information about domestic and feral wildlife regulations can be found at mdc.mo.gov.
