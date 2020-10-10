Stockton High School is going to have high-end video game technology on its hands: that’s because last month, Stockton R-I’s district technology coordinator Sara Young applied for and was awarded a $15,000 grant from the video game company Epic, which will benefit her video game development class and the school’s esports team.
Young said Epic is a software company that creates and publishes video games, such as the mega popular game Fortnite. They have grants for independent projects and educators who use their content development system, UnReal Engine.
“Every January/February, I start searching online for grant opportunities,” Young said. “Computer science can be an expensive class to teach. Video game development is even more expensive if you want to do it right.”
The lab computers are great for most classes; however, for a class like video game development, better computers, software and other hardware components were needed, Young said.
“The school helped with getting some better computers in our lab, but due to funds, we had to make some compromises,” she said. “We would be functional but not perfect without some outside funds.”
When Young applied for the Epic MegaGrant, she did not think it was going to amount to $15,000 — just maybe a couple of thousand dollars, she said.
“They contacted me in July,” she said. “When I explained my plan, they seemed positive, but a month went by and I didn’t hear anything. So I moved forward with the plan to be functional but not perfect.”
But then, on Monday, Sept. 14, when Young had just came home late from work, she sat down and decided to check her email one last time before the day was over, only to see an email subject line saying, “Epic MegaGrants – Congratulations.”
“I was so excited, but nothing could prepare me for when I opened it up and saw it was for $15,000,” she said. “That blew me away.”
And now, going forward, Young said her class is helping her figure out their options for the grant money.
“We are definitely upgrading the hard drives to SSD Drives and installing video cards that will handle virtual reality and 3D game builds,” she said. “My students are excited because they will be helping me with those hardware upgrades.”
Other ideas have been a virtual reality rig to test their games as the class develops them and a nicer projector for their lab so the students can show their work.
“I’m still processing the ideas,” Young said. “It’s a lot of money, and I want to make sure what we use it on will give the students and future students a chance to create something amazing.”
Young noted video games are not just for kids anymore.
“We use them for education and for sport,” she said. “It’s a billion-dollar industry. This class is for the kid that isn’t happy knowing something works but needs to know how it works. I want to give them the opportunity to really think through the process of creating a game. In this class, we discuss what makes a good game. We spend time discussing meaningful play — meaningful play being the difference between a game that is enjoyable or even addictive versus a game that you may not finish or ever want to play again.”
Young’s class also discusses design and genres, and then they program using the Unreal Engine. During this, they learn programming concepts as well as how to test and troubleshoot their work, she said.
“I’m really excited about some of their game ideas,” Young said. “We have one student who is using her experience during 2020 with quarantine and the craziness of the world to develop a game. They have great ideas and it will be fun to watch them come to life.”
While the main goal of this grant is for her class, this will also benefit SHS’s esports team, Young said.
“Our esports team is made up of a lot of the kids from the class,” Young said. “We don’t have traditional school funding so upgrading our computers has always been a hustle. We’ve always got by, but this will allow us to have more than just our five computers that we have now. That will mean more kids can participate during our tournaments.”
Esports is a popular way to get a scholarship to college these days. Having more kids practice and compete can someday equal a student getting more opportunities to pay for college, Young said.
Young said video games are her student’s world and they relate to everything they do.
“I have students that are artistic and are excited about building something beautiful,” Young said. “I have students who love to tell stories and look forward to creating a digital adventure. They light up when they talk about games. And the fact they get a grade for it, all the better.”
Young’s hope for the grant is that using this grant to upgrade their current computers will allow them to make a game comparable to what they see in their own games.
“Virtual reality and augmented reality games are amazing,” Young said. “With this grant, they can learn to build them. will also learn to program using a game engine that builds games they love. They will learn soft skills like problem solving and teamwork. Those skills are important as they graduate into the workplace.”
Most of all, Young said, she hopes they learn this is an obtainable profession for them.
“I actually took a video telling them we got the grant and they were so excited,” Young said. “One student went straight to Amazon to start helping me shop. They are also ready to get going, so the wait is killing them. And now with quarantine we’ve had to pivot a little to accommodate virtual learning, but we are excited to really take off with these projects soon. Every now and then, I watch that video just to see their faces. It was pretty priceless."
