After months of research and testing, the first vaccines for COVID-19 are approved and vaccination of priority groups in Missouri has begun. Vaccinating everyone will take time. Public health experts with the One for All Missouri campaign are urging Missourians to continue taking steps to stop the spread in the coming months.
COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in phases. At first, because there are a limited number of doses available, government agencies will distribute the vaccine to priority groups.
The goal is to decrease death and disease as much as possible. The state of Missouri is currently vaccinating residents that fall under “Phase 1A”: healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.
As more doses of the vaccine become available, more essential workers and high-risk populations will be able to get the vaccine.
While we wait for most of the population to get vaccinated, we need to continue taking steps to stop the spread.
The vaccine may not be available to all Missourians for many months – maybe even well into 2021. Your place in line will depend on your age, profession, and health risks.
Protect yourself and the health of others by continuing safety steps like mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing.
It is not too late to get your flu shot. The flu is a vaccine-preventable illness, but still hospitalizes thousands of people each year.
The flu vaccine is especially important this year. By decreasing the spread of the flu, we can prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and reduce the pressure on our hospitals. Find a flu shot near you today.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, including frequently asked questions and myths, visit oneforallmo.com.
