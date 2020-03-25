Starting Monday, March 16, until Friday, April 3, limited in-person hearings will be conducted at the Cedar County Courthouse, in compliance with a Missouri Supreme Court Order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone with a pending court case should check the status of their case at
https://www.courts.mo.gov/casenet prior to appearing in court. In addition, people may contact the Circuit Clerk's Office at 276-6700, ext. 230.
