According to the latest information released by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Cedar County’s two public school districts are making mostly good progress in five key areas.
The Annual Performance Report, made public Thursday, Oct. 17, measures the growth, status and progress of Missouri schools in academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rate.
“English learners are on the rise,” DESE commissioner Margie Vandeven noted in a conference call to the media Wednesday, Oct. 16, prior to the APR’s public release. Vandeven reported a 3-4% gain in English results statewide since 2015. She also said science scores from the most recent Missouri Assessment Program test will not be released until Saturday, Nov. 23.
In academic achievement, the data shows Stockton R-I’s growth in both English/language arts and mathematics as “exceeding” expectations. El Dorado Springs R-II is “on track” or meeting expectations in English, but on the “floor” or below expectations in math.
In terms of progress, both schools are “on track,” in ELA, showing a 3-5% improvement in MAP results; but on the “floor” for math, with less than a 1% improvement. Vandeven cautioned a floor progress rating should not be viewed as a negative, since successful schools already are close to the maximum in those subjects.
Stockton and El Dorado showed “exceeding” growth in ELA in the subgroup achievement standard. Stockton’s growth expectations in math was “on track” while El Dorado’s was rated “floor.”
“I am especially happy with the individual growth students are showing on the tested areas,” Dr. Shannon Snow, Stockton superintendent, said. “Our growth scores were in the exceeding areas for both math and ELA in both the academic overall group and the subgroup achievement. It is validating that students are progressing so well.”
“We are still trying to analyze and adjust to this new APR format,” El Dorado superintendent Mark Koca said. “While the newly issued APR gives us some good information on where to concentrate our efforts, we are looking forward having two sets of data next year based on the same student exams, which we have not had in recent years. This will give us a true indication of progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.