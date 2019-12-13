Tom Long, commissioner of the Roland Special Road District, announced 1425 Road north of Pleasant View will be closed at least two days during the week of Monday, Dec. 16, to allow for workers to install a new culvert. Drivers who regularly use the road should look for an alternate route.
Long said weather may delay the length of the installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.