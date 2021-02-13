Stockton Tigers take win over Bulldogs
After the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs fell to the Stockton Tigers in the Stockton boys’ tournament last month, the night of Tuesday, Feb. 2, was a chance for the dogs to have the last word: but they didn’t.
The Stockton Tigers basketball team arrived on the court at El Dorado Springs High School’s gym after the Stockton Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Bulldogs earlier that evening, taking the loss with a similar game score which the two rivaling girl teams had seen in the Stockton girls tournament last month — a Feb. 2 score of 56-25 compared to the Stockton tournament’s score of 54-29 in the Lady Bulldog’s favor.
Coming into the first quarter, the Bulldogs moved fast, nailing a three-pointer just 30 seconds into the game. A responding early layup from Stockton senior D.J. Bays, promptly followed by another three-pointer from the Bulldogs, set the game’s early tone for this fierce matchup.
In the middle of the first, a swift defensive steal from SHS sophomore Jay Baxter led to this 6’4 Tiger running down court to the net and almost landing the two-handed jam, but three Bulldogs moved up fast on Baxter as he tipped the net, prompting the rebound to go out.
SHS junior Layne Colvin and Bays put in points from the free-throw line, moving the game score at the end to 7-5 in the dogpound’s favor.
In the second quarter, the score remained tight, but Bays nailed a three-point shot 30 seconds into the quarter, putting the Tigers back on par at 8-8. After the Bulldogs landed a layup, four turnovers led to SHS senior Tate Wheeler swishing a three-point shot in the bucket.
The back-and-forth buckets continued, but El Do took a bit more than the Tigers, with the score at 24-18 in El Do’s favor at the end of the second.
Coming back from the half, SHS sophomore Braden Postlewait hit a three-pointer; El Do swiftly responded with 4 points in the paint, but Postlewait came back with another three-pointer, followed by another fake and bucket from El Do, bringing the scoreboard up to 30-24 in El Do’s favor.
With a little under four minutes left in the third, Stockton’s offense began on an upward trend against the seemingly-worn Bulldogs: Colvin hit 4 points in the bucket, followed by two in the paint from Baxter and 2 off the free-throw line from Baxter.
Bays was fouled with six seconds left in the third, putting two in from the free-throw line, ending the third behind at three points with 35-32.
Driving into the fourth, a jumper from Colvin — followed by a three-pointer by Colvin — tied the game at 37-37. Shortly later, foul trouble from the Bulldogs brought Baxter back to the free-throw line twice, shooting for four, taking the Tigers with the lead at 40-39 with two minutes left in the game.
Baxter then rejected a shot from the Bulldogs, and Postlewait carried the rebound downcourt but was fouled in the paint, shooting two free-throws at the line, taking the score to 42-39.
In a repetition of events, Baxter rejected yet another Bulldogs shot, and Postlewait shot for another two at the free-throw line, taking the lead farther at 44-39 with 1:33 minutes left in the game. Shortly later, Bays was fouled and shot for two.
The Bulldogs made a three-pointer with 45 seconds left on the clock, but two free-throws by Colvin with just 17 seconds left cemented the Tigers’ win by a final score of 48-42.
