As the 2020 calendar year comes to a close, winning candidates from the 2020 Cedar County elections were sworn in at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31, at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton. Pictured from left are Cedar County clerk Heather York as she administers the oath of office to northern district commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern district commissioner Ted Anderson, sheriff James “Jimbob” McCrary, public administrator Charlotte Haden, coroner Nora Powell and surveyor Mark Francis.
Additional information regarding each individual official’s specific role within county government, office hours and availability can be obtained by calling the courthouse at 276-6700.
