Dear Editor,
I was glad to see a letter from Jack Sampson on the road care here in Cedar County.
Yes, there was a parade of people going into the commissioner’s room.
We have been there. The ditches were full of dirt which has washed off the roads. They dug them out, but continued to not crown the roads. When asked if they trained the men who ran the graders, the reply was, “they knew.” Peggy Kenney wrote a letter to the editor saying how much money was spent on 900 Road, but the road was not maintained and now it is back to the same shape. The gravel is on the side of the road, along with the dirt.
Jack [Sampson], maybe you should teach the graders or run for commissioner.
Velma Glennie
Stockton
