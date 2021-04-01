In the Wednesday, March 24 edition of the Cedar County Republican, the “Thank a Farmer” picture and cutline were incorrect. The cutline read: “The Cedar County Missouri Farm Bureau and Brenda Rupke celebrated ‘Thank a Farmer’ week at Stockton Elementary Monday, March 15. Students had the chance to pet and feed a chicken.” An error was made in the individual credited in the photo. Included in the photo is Alisa Bough and not Brenda Rupke. The CCR regrets the error.
