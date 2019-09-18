The 23rd Annual Stockton Cleanup Event proved to be another success with beautiful weather this year. 223 volunteers descended on the lake to remove trash and debris, further revealing the lake’s natural beauty. The large group of volunteers were able to pick up approximately 277 bags of trash, 10 tires, house shingles, encapsulated floatation, boat cables, misc. metal and other large items.
Pin Oak and Sycamore trees were planted in Crabtree Cove and Orleans Trail campgrounds to replace trees killed by this year’s flood. Debris from the flood was also picked up out of our recreations areas.
All totaled, an estimated 7000+ pounds of trash and debris were collected from our public lands.
Partners, including U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Stream Team, Missouri State Park Marina, Mutton Creek Marina, Orleans Trail Marina and National Public Lands Day team would like to extend a huge thank you to all the volunteers for their tireless commitment each year. A special thank you to Shelly Davidson for obtaining donations for raffle prizes and members of the Stockton Chamber of Commerce for grilling hot dogs for each volunteer. Without the continued support of each group, this event would not be a success.
This year’s merchant donors included: Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Bolivar Walmart, Woods Grocery in Stockton, Boat House Restaurant, Sonic, Woody’s Fast Stop, Mid Missouri Bank, Evans Pharmacy, Country Corner Café, Click Computers, Casey’s General Store, Orleans Trail Marina, State Park Marina, Stockton MFA, Mutton Creek Marina, Sac River Building Supply, Hot Spot, Westside Marine, Hammond’s Emporium, Abbie’s Burlap Bucket, Stockton Clipper, Extremes, Mpressions, Tangled Root, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Enrique’s , The Shack, Stone Creek Lodge, Squeeze Inn, Rovenstine’s Nursery, Zumwalt Pharmacy, Tunetti Natural Soap, Called to Create, It Must Be A Sign, Young Living, Simple Simon Pizza, and Stockton Lake Association. Donors spent their time feeding the volunteers, providing prizes, cash donations and supplies. Their generosity is a major factor in the success of this annual event.
We would like to invite everyone to join us next year Sept, 12, 2020, to celebrate our 24th year of continuing our efforts in the beautification of a great area and recreational lake. Stockton Lake continues to be known as one of the best lakes in the area for its clarity and purity, thanks to this fine group of individuals who gather every year to keep this area clean and remain committed to a great cause.
