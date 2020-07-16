The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, is seeking comments on a tentatively selected plan for the Stockton Lake water supply storage reallocation study.
The tentatively selected plan proposes to reallocate 45,750 acre-feet from the Stockton Lake multipurpose pool and 49,000 AF from the flood control pool, with a 1.8-foot increase to the normal pool elevation. The plan would also include a new water intake structure within the existing city utilities of Springfield easement at Stockton Lake.
"The Stockton Lake Water Supply Storage Reallocation Study is in response to a request from the Tri-State Water Resources Coalition with implementation through the Southwest Missouri Regional Water Commission,” project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jennifer Henggeler said. “This group is seeking storage from Stockton Lake in order to meet the immediate and future water supply demand gaps that face the growing southwest Missouri region. The Corps of Engineers owns and manages Stockton Lake and our role in this study is to assess the feasibility of this request while balancing existing authorized purposes and beneficial uses at the lake."
This alternative is the most efficient means to meet the present and future water supply needs without significantly impacting the current authorized project purposes. Based on the evaluation of alternatives, the tentatively selected plan would provide the least amount of change in average annual surface water elevations.
Public review and comment period is open through Monday, Aug. 10, and can be emailed to stocktonreallocation@usace.army.mil.
Full details and supporting documents can be found online at www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Planning-Public-Notices/Article/2209802/stockton-lake-reallocation/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.