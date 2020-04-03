As America confronts the challenges of COVID-19, protecting the health and safety of the recreating public, volunteers and our government personnel is our highest priority. To protect against the further spread of COVID-19, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed campgrounds have begun an orderly shutdown and will be closed indefinitely.
Reservations have been canceled through May 15, and closures will be reevaluated at said time. Individuals with paid reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by recreation.gov with no assessed cancellation fees. Individuals should not attempt to contact recreation.gov to request a refund, as this could lead to a cancellation fee being assessed.
Additionally, visitor centers, beaches, special events and USACE-sponsored events such as shore sweeps, interpretive programs, Kids to Parks, Earth Day events, public meetings and other public gatherings have been closed and/or postponed until further notice.
USACE is maintaining access to our projects by keeping some day use facilities and lake access areas open. Boat ramps in the Kansas City District will remain open; however, courtesy docks will not be available. All areas are subject to evolving conditions related to COVID-19 and decisions may be made locally to close additional areas.
Lessees and marina operators can operate unimpeded and should be contacted directly for current operational hours and conditions regarding COVID-19.
A complete list of recreation areas is available at www.corpslakes.us. USACE appreciates public patience and understanding during this unprecedented time as safety its top priority.
Minimal staffing in some locations also may result in slower response times from emergency personnel.
For more information on the current status of USACE recreation area closures, USACE asks inquiring parties contact specific USACE lake or river projects before any visit.
Full news release/images at: https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2120294/corps-managed-campgrounds-begin-orderly-shutdown/
Additional information can be obtained by visiting www.nwk.usace.army.mil or via social media at www.facebook.com/usace.kcd or www.twitter.com/kc_usace.
