Nadine Cooper celebrated her impending retirement as Stockton postmaster with fellow postal workers during a small ceremony Friday, Dec. 20, at the Stockton post office. Her final day on the job after a 34-year career will be Wednesday, Dec. 31.
“It’s been a pleasure serving the community of Stockton,” Cooper said. “I have developed many numerous friendships and enjoyed making sure the customers got their mail, and if they had problems, helping to solve problems for the customer.”
Cooper started as a U.S. Postal Service clerk in 1985 in Newport Beach, California. She came to Stockton in 2014 as postmaster.
Duane Bowen, area manager for USPS operations, had nothing but praise for Cooper.
“She’s been stellar,” Bowen said. “Never had a problem where you couldn’t ask Nadine and she would step up and pick up the ball and run with it, whether in Stockton, Springfield or Kansas City. She’s always been there and she’s the best of what the Postal Service has to offer.”
Cooper’s replacement as postmaster has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.