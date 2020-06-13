Something that has become popular in the last few months — and even in years past — is COOL, also known as Country of Origin Labeling.
The COOL policy was in fact used for a while, requiring meat companies to tell where their meat (beef and pork) was born, raised and slaughtered at — however, it has not been used since 2016.
The reason it is not used? Trade disputes led Congress to revoke it. After the revocation, all meat sold in the United States — including meats from other countries — has been labeled as a “product of the U.S.” The USDA is going to revisit the problem and plans to bring new stricter rules for products labeled “American Made.”
We all know cattle prices were high in 2010, the year COOL became the law. Eventually though, by the end of 2015, the law was revoked and beef imports increased astronomically (33% to be exact). Which in turn led to our own cattle prices falling 30%. These statistics come from the American Grassfed Association.
In addition, meat packing has become a hot topic, with farmers losing so much money and the packers making so much more. With the USDA looking into COOL, hopefully more people will be able to purchase U.S. born, raised and slaughtered beef. Until then, I highly encourage everyone to look for the label of where the meat you are purchasing comes from. It takes a bit of looking, but it is there. If you have never heard of the farm, I highly recommend doing a quick google search for it or asking siri — just to make sure you are supporting our US farmers and ranchers.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
