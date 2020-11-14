Recently, I was at the St. Clair County Cattlemen's annual banquet representing the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association. While there, they had Scott Brown from the University of Missouri be there speaker for the night.
During his presentation, he talked about current cattle market issues. Now me — being the nerd I am — found all of this to be absolutely fascinating. I took so many notes and I can not wait to write about everything that I learned and do some research of my own. One of the topics that was brought up was COOL, or Country of Origin Labelling.
Country of origin labelling is considered a good thing by many farmers and ranchers. Who does not want consumers buying products grown in the USA? And for consumers, who does not want to buy products from the farmers of your own country? That being said, Brown talked about how COOL labeling would not do farmers and ranchers any good, unless consumers were willing to pay a premium for beef labeled USA.
I had never thought of that. Brown went on to talk about a study that one of his graduate students was performing. It was a poll to see which products a consumer would rather purchase: local, by Missouri or Prime. It was discovered consumers would much rather buy a local product, followed by Missouri, and lastly Prime.
Another topic to bring up about COOL is that the World Trade Organization has ruled against the United States appeal to keep COOL on beef and pork. In addition, Canada and Mexico have both disliked the rule for a very long time and have continually disputed that it puts the United States’ meat at an unfair advantage in our market.
It appears that COOL will not be appearing back into our labels. I encourage all consumers to make sure to read all product labels of meat that they purchase.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
